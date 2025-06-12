SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

NYSE:SM opened at $26.85 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 546,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

