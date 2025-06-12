SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $142,222.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,391.20. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. UBS Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

