Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 10th

Alphabet, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space activities—such as satellite manufacturing, launch services, space tourism, earth observation and related data services. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercial space economy. Examples of space stocks include Rocket Lab, Virgin Galactic and established aerospace firms like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $178.59. 36,021,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,225,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average is $174.46.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $10.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,976,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.63. 5,264,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,037. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average of $175.53. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

