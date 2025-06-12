SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYBL. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYBL opened at $28.29 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.