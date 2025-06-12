SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWX opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

