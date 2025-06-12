Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,348.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.45. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.25 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,894.48. This represents a 28.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

