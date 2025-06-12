Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $137,448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 314.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after buying an additional 672,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after buying an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,062,000 after buying an additional 424,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

