Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Set at C$11.50 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$11.50 target price on Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Stingray Group Trading Up 12.6%

About Stingray Group

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$525.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.31. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$6.76 and a 1 year high of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

