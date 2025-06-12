Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Set at C$11.50 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$11.50 target price on Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Stingray Group Trading Up 12.6%
About Stingray Group
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
