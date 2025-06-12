Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Beyond Meat Call Options (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 25,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,863 call options.
Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of BYND stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.15.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
