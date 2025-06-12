Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Beyond Meat Call Options (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 25,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,863 call options.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BYND stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

