Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $250.80 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $131.82 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 696.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.64.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $259,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,081.90. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock worth $5,592,148. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,206,000 after buying an additional 256,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

