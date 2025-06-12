Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

