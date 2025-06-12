Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of MRVI opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 81.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,463.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 356,067 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVI

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.