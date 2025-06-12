Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 619,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of FBRX opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.48). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

