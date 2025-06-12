Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.48. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

