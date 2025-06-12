Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of LRN opened at $141.97 on Thursday. Stride has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 333.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

