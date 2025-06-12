Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

