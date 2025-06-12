Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,380.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 109.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.4133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

