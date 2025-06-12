SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Shares Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.05. 1,027,419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 830% from the average session volume of 110,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on SunLink Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

