Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGHC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Super Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Super Group Stock Down 0.0%

Super Group stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Super Group has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Super Group by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group by 4,606.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

