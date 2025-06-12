Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 4,379.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,738,000 after buying an additional 331,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,964,000 after acquiring an additional 763,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

