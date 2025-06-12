Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

