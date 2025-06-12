TD Cowen Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $163.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

MPC stock opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.32. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 293,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $10,471,000. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

