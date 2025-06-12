TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.56. TechPrecision shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 59,018 shares trading hands.

TechPrecision Trading Down 6.6%

The firm has a market cap of $33.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TechPrecision stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechPrecision Co. ( NASDAQ:TPCS Free Report ) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.32% of TechPrecision worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

