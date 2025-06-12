Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,757 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

TRC opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,647,000.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

