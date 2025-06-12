Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Telos were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,076 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 855,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $204.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.90. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

