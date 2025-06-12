Telsey Advisory Group Has Bearish Outlook for RH Q4 Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

NYSE RH opened at $179.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.61. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RH by 607.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

