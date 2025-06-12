TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.19% of TETRA Technologies worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 19.1%

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.77 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $502.22 million, a PE ratio of 188.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

