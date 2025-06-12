Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

