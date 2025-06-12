The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Price

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $499.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $350.00 and a one year high of $509.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

