The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.68.

GitLab Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $2,075,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 in the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in GitLab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

