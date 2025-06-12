The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.0%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

