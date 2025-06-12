The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

YORW opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $470.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.72.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

