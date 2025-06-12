Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Shares Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ATB Capital cut shares of Thinkific Labs to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Thinkific Labs Stock Performance
About Thinkific Labs
Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
