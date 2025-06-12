Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide on-demand, internet-based data storage and management services, allowing businesses and individuals to store, sync and access files remotely instead of maintaining their own physical servers. These firms operate large-scale data centers and offer scalable, secure, pay-as-you-go storage solutions over the cloud. Investing in cloud storage stocks gives exposure to the rapidly growing demand for digital data storage driven by trends like big data, remote collaboration and disaster recovery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 746,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,070. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $188.69. The company had a trading volume of 119,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,402. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $112.58 and a 52-week high of $190.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,744. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

TUYA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.86. 1,410,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,490. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.47.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoPro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

