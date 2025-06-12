Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, ZenaTech, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitcoin Depot, and Digihost Technology are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are closely tied to digital currencies and blockchain technology—ranging from miners and exchanges to hardware and software providers. They offer investors indirect exposure to the crypto sector without holding digital coins directly, but their share prices often mirror the high volatility and regulatory sensitivity of the underlying cryptocurrency markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,374,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,094,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

NASDAQ GLXY traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,504. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

ZENA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,847,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,171. ZenaTech has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 2,164,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,855. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $375.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 3.45.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

NASDAQ:BTM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,734. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $394.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Digihost Technology (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ DGXX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,213. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 5.33. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28.

