Top Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Warner Bros. Discovery, Flutter Entertainment, Roblox, Alibaba Group, and Arista Networks are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, produce, distribute or exhibit media and leisure content—such as film and TV studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video-game developers and theme-park operators. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to revenue streams generated from content licensing, ticket sales, subscriptions and advertising. Their performance often hinges on consumer trends, hit releases and technological innovations in how audiences access and enjoy entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,519,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,988,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $12.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.25. 2,400,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.69.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,693,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $97.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,984,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $290.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.50. 4,089,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55.

