Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,395.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Capmk cut Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Toro Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TTC stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Toro has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.