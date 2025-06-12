Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $20.16. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 12,797 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

