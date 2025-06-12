TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 53.59 ($0.73). 577,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,980,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.17 ($0.73).

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 3,168.09%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

