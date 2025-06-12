Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.34 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $452.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. Equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 99,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.