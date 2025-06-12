Traders Buy Large Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge Trading Up 0.0%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,124,271,000 after buying an additional 1,569,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,338,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,580 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,602,000 after acquiring an additional 513,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.69%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

