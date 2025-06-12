Traders Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,208 shares of company stock worth $10,167,739. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.39. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

