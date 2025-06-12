Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $142.78 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.