Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,448.14. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of GitLab by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 75,331 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

