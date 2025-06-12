Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,188 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Movado Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,465 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MOV shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Movado Group Price Performance

NYSE:MOV opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.31). Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Movado Group Profile

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

