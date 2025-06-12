Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 845,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 457,716 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

