Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ RBB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.25). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

