Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

FLXS stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

