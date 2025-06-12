Two Sigma Investments LP Has $219,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,707 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 1.0%

PLL stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. Piedmont Lithium had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $13.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

