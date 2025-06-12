Two Sigma Investments LP Has $225,000 Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 4,731.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Thermon Group stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.